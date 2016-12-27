Northern Rivers Christmas bandits strike again

The boy getting his baubles and tinsel sorted out.

CHRISTMAS bandits infiltrated public property on the Northern Rivers again this year, with reported sightings of unauthorised decorated trees by the side of roads and in paddocks.

Reliable sources say the appearance of native trees dripping in tinsel and shiny red baubles instead of berries has become an annual tradition in the Far North Coast hinterland, but authorities have been unable to catch those responsible.

An anonymous Northern Star reader submitted photo evidence of what looks like a 10-year-old boy in the act of dressing wild flora in commercial Christmas garb but was worried he'd end up in a Santa outfit if he dared confront the juvenile delinquent.

An anonymous source captured proof of what looks like a ten-year-old boy decorating a public tree without authorisation. Courtesy of an anonymous reader

Another reader also refused to give his name when he confessed that he got "a kick out of” leading his son to an undisclosed site each year - usually around Christmas Eve - to transform a tree in stealth.

"He loves thinking the cops could get us any minute,” said the man, who admitted he'd been engaging in "criminal Christmas activity” for years.

"We live a fair way off the main road and I tell him we've gotta give Santa some directions and this tree will help.

"Sometimes he gets a bit worried and thinks the tree might not be obvious enough to Santa, so we make sure to add plenty of tinsel and lights.”

The boy is busy decorating a tree in a public place. Couretesy of an anonymous reader

The career Christmas bandit denied responsibility for a decorated tree in a paddock near a concrete bridge in Pottsville, but accepted copy cats could become an issue.

"Yeah, that wasn't us, someone beat us to it. They did a good job though,” he said.

"We never let anyone know our secret plans, it's too risky.

"Santa might have no trouble finding boys and girls in the city but out here in the bush he needs more than just Reindeer's nose to guide the sleigh.”

The Northern Star has asked authorities for comment.