Northern Rivers cattle report

HEALTHY prices for cows and calves over the past couple of months has brought big number of breeders onto the market at Lismore, Casino and Grafton selling centres this month.

610 cattle were offered at the Lismore Store cattle sale last Saturday.

The yarding consisted of 250 cows with calves and 360 mixed quality heifers and steers.

The young cattle in most cases sold on a slightly cheaper market than last month.

The highlight of the sale was the dispersal of Ian Essery's Santa Gertrudis breeding herd. The top cow with a well bred bull calf at foot sold for $3,120 with most selling for $1700 to $1900.

Most of the balance of the cows and calves were of secondary quality and sold from $1,250 to $1,600.

On Tuesday at the Lismore yards a small yarding of 230 cattle were sold.

Prime vealers sold on a par with last week selling from $3.40 to $3.64/kg.

Jim Mahoney's grain assisted vealers sold to a local butcher for $3.64/kg, $1092.

John Wraights Charolais X heifer vealer sold for $3.56, $878.

Noel Grays Limo X Santa heifers also sold for $3.56/$1006.

Weaners sold at similar to slightly cheaper rates than last week.

Heavy cows once again sold in the $2.10 to $2.22/kg range.