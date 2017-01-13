Northern Rivers caravan parks less than half the price

Relaxing in the Caravan Park at Evans Head are members of the Gold Coast Rockers.

AFTER our story regarding a couple's quote to pay $144 per night for a powered caravan site, we asked what you would pay.

YOU have had your say in our poll and the results came from 248 people who voted.

Results

177 people (71%) said they would only pay under $50 per night.

37 people (14%) said they would rather camp in a national park.

32 people (12%) said they would be willing to pay between $50 and $100.

And only 2 people (0%) said they would pay more than $100.

We decided to ask some local caravan parks what they charge and tourists will be happy to know it's nowhere near $144 per night.

We asked what the cost of a powered caravan site during school holidays would be.

The North Coast Holiday Parks Terrace Reserve at Brunswick Heads charge the princely sum of $58 per night.

The Big4 Ballina Headlands at Skennars Head had one price for families at $69 per night but only $45 for couples.

At Broken Head Holiday Park, according to their website the cost of a power caravan site at peak season on the weekend, at its most expensive, is $73 but could be as cheap as $41.

At the North Coast Holiday Park Lennox Head, the cost was $46.