Northern Rivers apprentices to learn road safety skills

APPRENTICES studying at Lismore, Murwillumbah and Tenterfield TAFE NSW campuses will now be taught lifesaving road safety skills as part of a new program designed to save young lives on NSW roads.

Lismore MP Thomas George announced that Towards Zero: TAFE Road Safety Partnership, a collaborative initiative between Transport for NSW, Roads and Maritime Services and TAFE NSW, will see students at TAFE NSW campuses throughout regional NSW learn vital road safety lessons from early next year.

"Young drivers continue to be over-represented in serious crashes in NSW, especially in regional areas," Mr George said.

"In the last five years (2011-2015), 193 young drivers were killed on NSW roads, with 85 per cent of the fatalities occurring in country areas.

"This program has been specifically developed for young drivers, to give students an overview of some of the main issues affecting road safety on regional roads.

"The workshop will cover five key issues including speed, driver fatigue, animals on rural roads, driver distraction - particularly the use of mobile phones, an alcohol and drugs.

"Hundreds of TAFE Western apprentices at Dubbo and Orange have already benefited from the pilot program - it is great to see the program being extended to our local area."