27°
News

First tornado, then van families turfed after 30 years

Melissa Gulbin
| 6th Oct 2016 6:21 AM Updated: 6:21 AM
SAYNG GOODBYE: Dad David Munro with children William, Charlie, Emily and Honor spend their last holiday at their long term caravan site at Lennox Head.
SAYNG GOODBYE: Dad David Munro with children William, Charlie, Emily and Honor spend their last holiday at their long term caravan site at Lennox Head. Melissa Gulbin

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE strike of a pen from NSW Crown Holiday Parks Trust has proved mightier than the tornado which took out most of the 16 long-term caravans at Lennox Head in 2010.

Long-term holiday van owners at North Coast Holiday Parks Lennox Head are being pushed out to make room for larger vans and RVs and to create a space for short-term tourist sites and group bookings. On July 19, NCHP gave the site holders a 90-day notice to vacate. They have until October 17.

The 16 families have ironically named their patch of paradise by Lake Ainsworth "Struggle Street". After 30 summers spent together, the families say the decision to do away with the annual sites means the "loss of a community".

Struggle Street's Australia Day celebrations with live bands were infamous. It was a place of communal nightly card games where life-long friendships were forged.

Yesterday, amid the sounds of drills dismantling 30-year-old mobile homes, grandparents who had watched their children and grandchildren grow up at the park couldn't hold back tears.

But for Rod Minnikin, who spent every summer for 31 years at the park, sentimental sadness gave way to anger.

 

Rod Minnikin says he won&#39;t be back after given 3 months notice to move out of his permanent caravan from the caravan park.
Rod Minnikin says he won't be back after given 3 months notice to move out of his permanent caravan from the caravan park. Melissa Gulbin

"31 years we've been here," he said. "We've been given a letter to say we've only got three months to move and three of those weeks are school holidays when we're not allowed to move them."

"We just got a letter. No contact - nothing. Nobody has come up to us to say sorry this has happened. You'd expect after 31 years of never missing a payment, there'd be something.

"I won't be back after how they treated us."

Thirty years ago Struggle Street residents paid $600 for the annual site. This year they paid $6000.

According to a trust spokeswoman, the decision was part of an "ongoing investment program for the holiday parks under its control to ensure they remain sustainable, continue to meet the expectations of visitors and make a contribution to local economies".

 

Some things never change. Honor Munro rollerskates for the last time near her grandmother's long-term caravan.
Some things never change. Honor Munro rollerskates for the last time near her grandmother's long-term caravan.

University of Technology Sydney lecturer Helen Gilbert, author of the recent paper The Loss of Low Cost Coastal Caravan Parks, said the Lennox Head story was part of a national coastal trend.

"In the case of Crown-owned holiday parks like this, it's part of the government's push to redevelop parks," she said. "They feel they can get more income from redeveloping them into upmarket caravan parks for short-term residents for higher turnover."

Ms Gilbert said this trend had a significant social impact.

"With this displacement, there is a loss of community," she said.

 

 

The 2010 tornado that took out Struggle Street at the Lennox Head Caravan Park.
The 2010 tornado that took out Struggle Street at the Lennox Head Caravan Park.

But according to the trust spokeswoman, "under current legislation holiday van owners are only permitted to occupy their sites for a maximum of six months in any year".

"Holiday van occupancy is well below that of tourist sites and the reduction in holiday vans will open up those few sites for year-round tourist use," she said.

"Sites occupied by holiday vans have an average occupancy of around 10-15%, which is significantly lower than the occupancy rates for powered tourist sites, which on average is 45%.

 

 

The 2010 tornado that took out Struggle Street at the Lennox Head Caravan Park.
The 2010 tornado that took out Struggle Street at the Lennox Head Caravan Park.

"Holiday van owners that are required to remove their vans from the park will have the same opportunity to book a site that other visitors have. Holiday van owners will also have first option of occupying their present site as a tourist.

"The trust wants to ensure that even more families and visitors can enjoy their facilities like those at NCHP Lennox Head for holidays."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  caravan, editors picks, holiday park, lennox head

First tornado, then van families turfed after 30 years

First tornado, then van families turfed after 30 years

AFTER 30 summers spent together, the families say the decision to do away with the annual sites means the "loss of a community”.

Stealing from charity stores a low blow

Local police are fed up with repeat offenders stealing donated items from outside Lismore Lifeline stores.

Ongoing issue with theft from charity shop donation bins

Hit and run cuts major rail line

A rail overpass support damage has caused the closure of the Casino to Brisbane rail line.

Hunt for truckie who wrecked rail bridge

Woman sticks by her man in jail: OPINION

United, not only in holy wedlock, but also with a dab of super-glue

Local Partners

Greatest show on earth comes to town

THERE'S nothing quite like show memories.

Farmers frustrated as thieves target farms

Rural property protection in Casino.

WARNING: spate of farm thefts in region

Drag queen to break new ground at fashion festival

Monty Thomas, who goes by the stage name Jess Whoo, will feature in this year's Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival as the state's first androgynous drag queen to walk the runway.

Jess Whoo to be first drag queen to do catwalk modelling in Qld

Latest deals and offers

Olivia's new music is a community of care

Olivia's new music is a community of care

LIV ON is her new release with Beth Nielsen Chapman and Amy Sky

What's on the big screen this week

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

TWO thrilling dramas debut this week.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E5 - intruder alert

Osher Gunsberg and Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette.

Courtney misses the whole point of the show.

The Bachelorette's Courtney: I blew it big time

Courtney Dober is a bachelor on the TV series The Bachelorette.

DATING show bachelor promises to turn a new leaf after close call.

Be amazed by our own Space Cowboy

DO NOT MISS: Byron Bay artists Chayne Hultgren, also known as The Space Cowboy.

He has more than 40 certified Guinness World Records under his belt

Demi Lovato's 'unnecessary' Taylor Swift comments

SHAKING IT UP: Taylor Swift and her famous friends have descended on Hamo. Photo Contributed

Swift has hit out at Lovato after she attacked her over Perry 'takedown'

Kim Kardashian West 'not doing so good'

The star was tied up and robbed at gunpoint in Paris

Idyllic Country Living in the Byron Hinterland

179 Scarrabelottis Road, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 4 $1,200,000

This is truly a beautiful part of the world located at the end of the magical Scarrabelottis Road just 10 minutes out of Bangalow. The home enjoys a setting...

Sensational Position and Potential

1/10 Coral Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Guide $800,000 to...

This potential packed beachside townhouse is located in one Byron's most popular neighbourhoods, just on the edge of the town centre and across the street from...

Mullumbimby&#39;s Best Location

2 Tyagarah Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Contact Brett or...

On offer for the first time in 30 years is an amazing opportunity to purchase one of the areas best and most tightly held addresses. Located on the edge of...

A Simply Irresistible - 10 acre Lifestyle Property

96 Williams Road, Corndale 2480

House 4 2 4 UNDER CONTRACT

"THE ORIGINAL WILLIAMS FAMILY FARMHOUSE - circa 1910" This lovingly renovated and maintained home boasts the WOW factor both inside and out. With outdoor verandahs...

Luxurious Beachside Apartment With High Rental Returns

17/35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 2 $1,025,000

Here is an excellent opportunity to purchase a luxury apartment which doubles as a great investment with solid rental returns from Byron’s busy entertainment...

Private Family Retreat In Lilli Pilli

33 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $870,000 to...

Perfectly positioned in popular Lilli Pilli, this attractive home on a huge 1079m2 block is ideal for those seeking space, privacy and an indoor/outdoor...

Spacious New Home Right In The Centre Of Town!

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Mullumbimby's best kept secret! Located in a quiet street, yet only minutes' walk to Mullumbimby town centre, this quality new home offers great income potential...

Rare Compact Units In Prime Location

2 and 3/71 Banksia Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Available as one unit. Situated on an 1800m2 block in a complex ... Call Luke or...

Available as one unit. Situated on an 1800m2 block in a complex of only six, these two industrial units present a great opportunity to get in to the Byron Bay...

Dreams Do Come True!

7 Seastar Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,090,000 to...

An opportunity to live in one of Byron Bay’s most tightly held enclaves. • Only second time ever presented to the market • Minutes walk to beach through National...

PRIME RURAL HOLDING

Rosebank 2480

House 3 1 2 $1,295,000

of 150 ACRES FRONTING OVER 3km's of COOPERS CREEK - CENTERED BETWEEN BYRON AND LISMORE & ONLY MINUTES TO CLUNES VILLAGE With a turn of the century homestead...

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Buyers forking out millions

Owners benefiting from undersupplied Northern Rivers market

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'