North Coast pilot, 52, killed in tragic Perth plane crash

Peter Lynch has died in a tragic plane crash in WA.

UPDATE 11am: RICHMOND Valley Council has expressed its condolences to the Lynch family following the tragic death of businessman Peter Lynch on Australia Day.

The council's general manager Vaughan Macdonald remembered the 52-year-old's "passion for aviation" and drive to develop the Evans Head Aerodrome.

Mr Macdonald said the $21 million plan to construct a residential airpark development at the Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome holds "big opportunities for Evans Head".

"The potential of that airpark development has huge potential for Evans Head," Mr Vaughan said.

Beyond the aviation community, Mr Macdonald highlighted Mr Lynch as a "well-respected man" who has "a lot of connections" around the town.

Mr Vaughan said he caught up with Mr Lynch during his week visit to Evans Head for the annual air-show earlier this month.

ORIGINAL STORY 9.50am: THE North Coast is mourning the tragic death of an adopted local and avid pilot this morning.

Peter Lynch, 52, was killed when the plane he was flying crashed into the Swan River during Australia Day festivities at the Perth foreshore.

In a screen grab obtained from supplied vision, shows a plane that crashed into the Swan River whilst displaying during Australia Day Skyworks event in Perth on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2017.

Mr Lynch frequented Evans Head for holidays with his family and developed a strong presence in the community.

He was an instrumental force in developing the airpark at the Evans Head aerodrome and strongly supported the Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome and Aviation Association.

Association president and long-time friend, Rod Kinnish, described his close friend as "a man of incredible vision and passion" who will be sorely missed.

Mr Kinnish honoured his friend as one of the original four founders of the Evans Head Aviation Museum and was one of three who funded the restoration of the historic Bellman Hangar at the site.

Mr Lynch was drawn to Evans Head for more than his love of flying, Mr Kinnish.

"Everything about the place (Evans Head) he respected and admired," Mr Kinnish said.

Mr Kinnish said Mr Lynch was also a "great supporter" of the Evans Head Surf Life-Saving Club.

Peter Lynch, developer of the Evans Head airpark. Samantha Elley

Above all, Mr Kinnish said Mr Lynch was dedicated to his family and a fiercely loyal friend.

"You couldn't ask for a better family man," Mr Kinnish said.

Mr Kinnish said Mr Lynch, formerly of Brisbane, had recently moved to Perth for work.