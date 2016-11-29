North Coast market back at lake

THE Lennox Head market is set to return to its former Lake Ainsworth site.

Ballina Shire Council last week agreed to return the market to the lake after completion of works on the lake precinct, which start after the closure of the eastern road in February.

The market moved to the Lennox Head Cultural and Community Centre in 2013 after flooding at the lake, with complaints from some stall holders about the lack of ambience of the new venue. The market is run by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.