North Coast holiday park named finalist in awards

A NORTHERN Rivers holiday park has been named as a finalist in the 2016 CCIA (Caravan and Camping Industry Association)/MHIA (Manufactured, Housing Industry Association) Awards of Excellence.

NSW Crown Holiday Parks Trust's Evans Head park was announced as a finalist in the category of Best Holiday Park North Coast.

The CCIA is the top national body for the caravanning and camping industry in Australia.

The award recognises outstanding business performance and improvements in NSW caravan, camping and holiday parks over the last year.

NSWCHPT manages 35 holiday parks and boutique accommodation across iconic Crown land locations in north, south and inland NSW.

NSWCHPT CEO, Steve Edmonds said it was an honour to have four parks recognised by industry peers and nominated as finalists for the prestigious awards.

"The four nominations represent the staff, park managers and the Trust's commitment to ensuring our visitors experience above and beyond service at all levels," Mr Edmonds said.

"Spectacular locations, second-to-none customer service and unique family experiences mean that our parks are consistently achieving recognition for high industry standards."

The winners will be announced on October 11 at the 2016 Gala Celebration on Sydney Harbour.