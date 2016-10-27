30°
News

North Coast film industry slams scrapping of course fee subsidies

Melissa Gulbin
| 27th Oct 2016 4:29 PM
Screenworks General manager Ken Crouch slams the government's VET shake-up.
Screenworks General manager Ken Crouch slams the government's VET shake-up. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NORTH coast screen industry association Screenworks will be investigating the impact of the government's recent decision to strike off several screen and performance-based courses from the VET student loan program.

This month Minister for Education and Training Simon Birmingham announced a shake up eligible courses, reducing 800 courses to a list of 347.

"Currently there are far too many courses that are being subsidised that are used simply to boost enrolments, or provide 'lifestyle' choices, but don't lead to work,” Mr Birmingham said.

However, Screenworks General Manager, Ken Crouch refuted that diploma courses such as Screen Acting and Screen Performance were simply 'lifestyle choices' without economic impact.

"Based on a 5-year average, the screen industry in the Northern Rivers contributes approximately $20 million and up to 700 jobs per year to the local economy. These economic figures compare strongly with other industries in the region, and we have always believed that the screen industry's contribution is under-appreciated in the Northern Rivers.”

The changes being made to the VET program may affect some courses currently being offered in the region such as those offered by Byron Bay's SAE Institute, he said.

"For young people living in regional Australia, we understand that a lot of students attend these courses locally so that they don't have to travel away from their homes to undertake courses that would otherwise only be offered in metropolitan centres. Obviously, when people have to move away from home, it is not only the economic impact on the individual, but the lost opportunities for the local region that need to be considered.”

"We're particularly concerned that talented young people in the Northern Rivers will miss out on being able to pursue a screen industry career only because these courses are either too expensive or that they cannot afford to move to Sydney or Brisbane because the courses are no longer offered in their region.

"We are concerned that people from lower socio-economic backgrounds, especially those who are passionate and have significant potential to succeed and contribute to the screen industry, may not be able to pursue these careers as a result of these changes.

The government will close off new loans under VET FEE-HELP at the end of 2016, with the new program including course restrictions for providers, loan caps to begin from January 2017 and student engagement requirements commencing from mid-2017.

"Screenworks is concerned that a number of screen-related courses are listed in the courses no longer VET eligible and we are planning to investigate what impact this may have on the local screen industry in the near future,” Mr Crouch said.

Lismore Northern Star
Severe weather warning for damaging winds and hail

Severe weather warning for damaging winds and hail

UPDATE: An official severe weather warning has just been issued, with areas including Casino and Kyogle in the firing line.

Ballina council votes to expand shark net trial

Ballina Shire Council has supported the trial of shark nets.

Today's vote is a big win for shark net supporters

'I will still surf on the North Coast': Greens MLC

Greens MLC Justin Field

He says shark nets give a false sense of security

North Coast film industry slams scrapping of course fee subsidies

Screenworks General manager Ken Crouch slams the government's VET shake-up.

Our booming screen industry is not a 'lifestyle choice'

Local Partners

Thriller film shot in Ballina, screening in Casino

Burning to see locally made film Burns Point? Screening at Casino RSM Club.

Showgirls shine after interviews

SHOW TRADITION: Casino showgirl entrant Holly Miller with this year's winner Kristen Hickey and entrant Jenna Bailey.

Our Casino girl Kristen is off to Dubbo

Exterminate! Exterminate! The Daleks are coming

BCC Lismore will be screening a limited-run theatrical special presentation event of Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks animated series from Saturday, November 12.

This is one of the most celebrated Doctor Who stories

Circus, Halloween, music and more in this week's gig guide

The Superjesus are an Australian rock band formed in Adelaide in late 1994, currently formed by Stuart Rudd , Sarah McLeod and Jason Slack.

The Superjesus, The Addams Family Musical and more this week

Top 5 events at Tropical Fruits 2016

IT'S ON: Tropical Fruits Festival over New Years.

Festival guide hits the streets this weekend

An intimate, honest performance with Renee Simone

An intimate, honest performance with Renee Simone

At Mullum Music Festival next month

Exterminate! Exterminate! The Daleks are coming

BCC Lismore will be screening a limited-run theatrical special presentation event of Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks animated series from Saturday, November 12.

This is one of the most celebrated Doctor Who stories

Top 5 in entertainment this week

FULL VOICE: Dorian Mode performing the Nat 'King' Cole Tribute Show.

Here's what's happening across the Northern Rivers this week

Tom Cruise credits success to Scientology

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise credits his success to Scientology

Hacksaw Ridge leads AACTA Awards nominations

Andrew Garfield and Teresa Palmer in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

MEL Gibson's wartime drama opens in cinemas next week.

Top 5 events at Tropical Fruits 2016

IT'S ON: Tropical Fruits Festival over New Years.

Festival guide hits the streets this weekend

ABBA to reunite for virtual live experience

ABBA

ABBA have confirmed they are to reunite - in virtual reality form

&quot;...a little style &amp; sophistication...&quot;

1 - 3 Walker Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 2 1 $649,000

DESIGNER RENOVATION on a DOUBLE BLOCK in the HEART of the CLUNES VILLAGE! Fully renovated by the current owners who are sad to be leaving to go back to 'the big...

Stylish New Home In Convenient Position

3 Gahwang Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 2 2 $700,000 to...

Less than a year old this modern and very stylish home offers incredible value at this price! Set on a large 1013m2 block just one block from the shopping centre...

Boutique Ocean View Homes In Premier Location

"Eminence" Roundhouse Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Town House 3 2 2 $600,000 to...

Proposed strata sub-division in a small exclusive complex, Eminence is the ultimate in architectural style and design. Registrations of interest are open, a...

Idyllic Country Living in the Byron Hinterland

179 Scarrabelottis Road, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 4 $1,200,000

This is truly a beautiful part of the world located at the end of the magical Scarrabelottis Road just 10 minutes out of Bangalow. The home enjoys a setting...

Rare Opportunity!

Lot 500 Alcorn Road, Knockrow 2479

Residential Land Meet Agent Onsite Friday 28th October 3pm This former avocado farm presents ... Auction 26th...

Meet Agent Onsite Friday 28th October 3pm This former avocado farm presents a rare opportunity to secure approx 9Ha (approx 22 acres) of land with a boundary on...

Tallawong&#39; 8.59ha (21.2 acres) 15km to Byron Bay

221 Kennedys Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 4 3 4 $1,795,000 ...

This is a unique opportunity to secure one of Byron's iconic rural properties with close proximity to town, beaches and bush. Set amongst stunning tropical rain...

FAMILY FAVOURITE

1A YUNGARUP PLACE, Ocean Shores 2483

3 2 2 $575,000

Here it is. Just listed is this elevated stylish home in a central Ocean Shores location, close handy to both shops and beach. Currently tenanted and very well...

FOR AUCTION - Byron&#39;s Best Beachfront Location!

6/24 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Auction 27th...

Positioned directly opposite Main Beach and a 2 minute walk to restaurants, the Beach Hotel and shops, this is the ultimate Byron Bay location! Situated on the...

Deceased Estate Auction - Potential Packed

45 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction

Presenting an excellent opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom two bathroom home set within family friendly Baywood Chase in Suffolk Park. This property has...

Spacious Home - Sought After Sunrise

72 Sunrise Boulevard, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $765,000 to...

This immaculately presented 3 bedroom + study home offers spacious living and entertaining areas in a high demand location. The home has a well-designed and...

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals