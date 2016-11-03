27°
News

Norco success: More profits to farmers, thanks to local support

Mia Armitage
| 3rd Nov 2016 1:45 PM
Norco is providing extra payments to its farmers.
Norco is providing extra payments to its farmers. Susanna Freymark

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NORCO dairy farmers received good news when chief executive Brett Kelly announced a "retrospective step-up payment” after the co-operative beat profit targets for the first 2016/17 financial quarter.

Mr Kelly said Norco was now able to pay an extra half a cent on projected milk payments to its 221 dairy farmers across northern NSW and south-east Queensland.

"We're 30% ahead on our budgeted profit, predominantly from our rural agribusiness but branded sales from our milk business are also up 23%,” he said.

Norco's board recorded sales of $540 million in 2015/16, 5.7% up on last year, Mr Kelly said.

"We're aiming to be a billion dollar business in the next four or five years. We've grown from a $300 million business eight years ago to an annual turnover heading towards $600 million this year,” he said.

Mr Kelly said while most of the extra profit came from Norco's 30 farming equipment stores, consumer will to support dairy farmers had also paid off.

Direct retail sales of Norco milk, ice cream and other dairy products was up 12% in the first quarter and sales had also lifted by 11% in hospitality outlets.

"One of the things we're doing is a big push on the Norco branded story in the coffee houses,” said Mr Kelly. "You hear a lot about the origin of coffee and so on when you got to a cafe but you don't hear anything about the milk.”

Mr Kelly said the company was planning for expansion.

"We're getting a foothold in Sydney and also the cafe market in Melbourne,” he said. "The consumer is making a decision when they're buying milk, with more awareness of farmer branded products.

"We are the last 100% farmer owned dairy co-operative in the country.

"We're 121 years old and our board of directors are all farmers.”

When asked to speculate on the next financial quarter, Mr Kelly said: "That's a tough one. We're hoping to keep going as we are but we've just got to take it a month at a time.”

"Ice cream sales are up.”

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  brett kelly coffee culture consumers dairy dairy farmers ethical consumption ice cream milk norco northern nsw south east queensland

'Loud bang and crash' as truck misses house by a few metres

'Loud bang and crash' as truck misses house by a few metres

POWER is still off and the road is still closed to traffic after a dramatic truck crash in South Lismore.

Shark video: 'I couldn't believe how viral it went'

Derik Broshar snapped an image of a shark approaching surfers at The Pass in Byron Bay. Photo Contributed

Man who shot incredible footage now "nervous" about surfing

Lismore doctor, 61, arrested for sexual and indecent assault

Doctor.

Three women have made complaints to police about the doctor

Five other close encounters with sharks

Last shark registered by the SharkSmart Ap on Saturday, September 24. NSWDPI aerial team took a photo of the 4m White Shark at Fingal Head. It was monitored by lifeguards.

We take a look at five other close encounters with sharks

Local Partners

A tribute to a former Coraki nurse at Campbell Hospital

IT WAS a sad day for Coraki with the passing of a favourite nurse Maryanne Fretus last week.

Army fundraises for Woodenbong youth

GUN DRILL: Bessie Wilson learns the ropes with a machine gun at the Army Open Day at Woodenbong.

The Army put on a real show with interactive activities

This little bison calf needs you to name it

Can you help name this special bison calf? Aranyani Bison Adventure Tourist Park near Casino is hosting a naming competition this weekend.

But you need to pick a native American name that means something

The J Awards nominees you can see on local stages

ON STAGE: Former Lismore resident Ngaiire during her first ever solo show at Splendour in the Grass 2016.

Fomer local Ngaiire is nominated to Australian Artist of the Year

Tabulam gallops are on this weekend

BEST DRESSED: Fields full of fashion at the Tabulam races expected this year.

The beer has been ordered and the cool room is on

Bono to be honoured at Women of the Year awards

Bono to be honoured at Women of the Year awards

GLAMOUR magazine will honour Bono at their annual Women of the Year event.

Local photographer's work in Attenborough's Planet Earth 2

Northern Rivers photographer Steve Axford's time-lapse images of local fungi are featured in Sir David Attenborough's documentary Planet Earth II.

Time-lapse images by local photographer impress Attenborough

Why The Wrong Girl is the right place for Rob

Rob Collins in a scene from The Wrong Girl.

GET to know romantic comedy's heartthrob Rob Collins.

Taylor Swift tops Forbes' highest-paid women in music list

Taylor Swift is the highest-paid woman in music

Chris Brown angers neighbours by 'popping wheelies'

He was said to be "popping wheelies" on a quadbike in the road

Josh not ready to grow up quite yet in Please Like Me

Josh Thomas, Keegan Joyce, Emily Barclay, Thomas Ward and Hannah Gadsby star in the fourth season of the TV series Please Like Me.

FUNNY man continues to find success with homegrown comedy.

Mariah Carey would've had $50m in pre-nup

The 100-page document was never signed

A True Renovators Delight

13/17-19 Mahogany Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $500,000 to...

Come and put your creative touches on this home! A unique chance to establish yourself in the Byron Bay market. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with large courtyard...

The Ultimate Hinterland Dream begins here - in this SPECTACULAR HINTERLAND TREASURE!

Possum Creek 2479

House 7 4 3 $2,000,000 ...

Here is the perfect opportunity to acquire an amazingly beautiful, rustic property with 2 stunning homes & customize to your own taste & style - in the highly...

Breathtaking Panoramic Ocean and Rural Views

16 James View Court, Coorabell 2479

House 3 2 2 Auction

Nestled just below the Coolamon Scenic escarpment sits this 5 acre property offering peace, privacy and spectacular views. Enjoy the early morning sunrises over...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

PINEAPPLE COTTAGE &amp; THE CHAPEL STUDIO

36 Marvell Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 Auction 16th...

A centrally located, peaceful position within an easy walking distance to Clarkes Beach and town in a few minutes. This stunning property is a fusion of relaxed...

Rare Opportunity!

Lot 500 Alcorn Road, Knockrow 2479

Residential Land Meet Agent Onsite Saturday 5th November 10.00 - 10.30am This former avocado ... Auction 26th...

Meet Agent Onsite Saturday 5th November 10.00 - 10.30am This former avocado farm presents a rare opportunity to secure approx 9Ha (approx 22 acres) of land with a...

SOLD FIRST DAY ON THE MARKET FOR FULL PRICE - AGAIN!

1 - 3 Walker Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 2 1 UNDER CONTRACT

"...a little style & sophistication..." DESIGNER RENOVATION on a DOUBLE BLOCK in the HEART of the CLUNES VILLAGE! Fully renovated by the current owners who are...

The Ultimate Byron Bay Location!

7/124 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 1 1 1 $625,000 to...

This light filled architecturally designed and quality built apartment is directly opposite Clarkes Beach, minutes to the boardwalk that takes you to the Pass and...

Boutique Ocean View Homes In Premier Location

"Eminence" Roundhouse Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Town House 3 2 2 $600,000 to...

Proposed strata sub-division in a small exclusive complex, Eminence is the ultimate in architectural style and design. Registrations of interest are open, a...

Luxurious Beachside Apartment With High Rental Returns

17/35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 2 $950,000 to...

Here is an excellent opportunity to purchase a luxury apartment which doubles as a great investment with solid rental returns from Byron’s busy entertainment...

Lismore cheaper, but coastal towns grow out of reach

The latest house price report has been released by Domain and Lismore comes out as the most affordable.

What does it mean for home buyers?

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!