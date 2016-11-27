Nominate a woman who has made a positive imapct

THE search is on again for the 2017 Clarence Electorate Woman of the Year and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis is calling on members of the public to help find that special woman who has made a positive impact on their local community.

Mr Gulaptis said the Women of the Year awards were an opportunity to recognise women in our community for their contribution and significant achievements.

"There are so many extraordinary women in our local communities whose dedicated work and interest in the community goes unnoticed," he said.

"I would particularly be pleased to honour someone that has not been formally recognised before."

Previous recipients of the Woman of the Year award have been tireless Grafton Hospital Auxiliary fundraiser, Alba Linklater and Richmond Valley community worker, Robyn Spruce.

People wishing to nominate someone as the Clarence Woman of the Year should submit details to Mr Gulaptis's office by Friday, December 16.

For further information, call his office on 66431244.

In addition to the local award, there are six state-wide award categories where members of the public can nominate women from all walks of life who they feel deserve recognition for their outstanding achievements.

Nominations are now open for the prestigious NSW Premier's Award for Woman of the Year, A.H. Beard's Community Hero Award, Rex's Regional Woman of the Year, Harvey Norman's Young Woman of the Year Award, Aboriginal Woman of the Year and a new category, Business Woman of the Year.

State-wide nominations can be made online at www.women.nsw.gov.au and close on January 10 2017.