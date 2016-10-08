Noble families reunite at Alstonville

WHEN John Noble and Ann Fletcher arrived in Sydney as a young couple upon the S.S. "Helen" in 1841, they would never have imagined that 175 years later one of their descendants would have traced some 2000 descendants.

Nor would they have imagined the many contributions their descendants have made in Australian society since, including aviation, farming, religion, the political world, education, and even cricket notables.

On Saturday over 55 visitors from Victoria and Queensland travelled by coach around the district visiting the original farms and homesteads of those Noble families who moved from the south coast in the early 1880s.

That evening a large gathering was held in Alstonville drawing together families from the 15 original children. A book, titled "A Noble Heritage" was launched chronicling the history of the original couple and those 15 children, written by Douglas Johnston of Eureka.

Photos of members from all those 15 families were on display, and those present acknowledged the enormous work in collating them all.

On Sunday, over 100 Noble family members gathered at Eureka Uniting Church to acknowledge the Christian faith that has been such a continuing binding link across the generations, and that particular church where so many family members have been involved, and married in, over the last 125 years.

The organiser of the weekend reunion (John Noble of Alstonville) said the "gathering" was the second such event - as a followup to an Easter get-together at Kangaloon on the Southern Highlands enabling descendants of those still living there to also celebrate the achievements of the Noble families.

He reflected "those present are so thankful for the lifestyle we now have, given the travails experienced by our forebears in the Scottish borders, Northern Ireland, the South Coast and during the last century in this part of paradise".