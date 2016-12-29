No heat wave relief until next year

There is no sign of relief from the hot temperatures leading into the new year.

HIGH TEMPERATURES are still predicted thanks to a very hot northerly airstream being directed over New South Wales.

This is being channeled between a slow-moving high pressure system in Queensland and a low pressure system over the Bight.

Milder temperatures won't be expected for another few days until a southerly hits the Far North Coast on Monday.

Today

The fire danger is high today with temperatures expected to hit a maximum of 36 degrees celsius.

Friday

Light winds are expected to become north to northeasterly at 20 to 30 km/h in the middle of the day. Overnight temperatures falling to around 19 with daytime temperatures reaching 32 to 39.

Saturday

This will be a dastardly day with temperatures predicted to reach maximums in the early 40s.

Winds will be northerly 15 to 20 km/h turning east to northeasterly 20 to 30 km/h during the day then tending north to northeasterly during the evening.

Overnight temperatures will fall to the low 20s.

Sunday

The first day of 2017 will be hot with the slightest (30%) chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

Winds will be northerly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light during the morning then becoming north to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h during the day.

Overnight temperatures will fall to the low to mid 20s with daytime temperatures reaching 34 to 41.