No end in sight for heatwave

TEMPERATURES are predicted to hit the high 30s once again today as weather forecasters continue to see no finish line for the hot weather in the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology lists maximum temperatures for the rest of the week to stay in the 30s, with no more than a 50% chance of rain on some days - meaning those hoping for a reprieve and a spot of rain may be disappointed.

The hot and dry conditions, the BoM explained, are due to a low pressure trough which extends from central Australia into southeastern New South Wales.

The trough will contract to the northeast during today as a cold front crosses to the south which will bring lesser temperatures, although still very warm, for a few days.

As this moves eastwards over the following couple of days, heat will again return to most of NSW, the BoM said.

Forecast for Monday:

Hot and mostly sunny with light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late evening.

Daytime maximum temperatures 33 to 38.

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers inland, most likely in the evening, and the chance of a thunderstorm inland in the afternoon and evening.

Light winds becoming east to southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon then becoming light in the evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to the low 20s with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon.

Light winds becoming southeasterly 20 to 30 km/h during the morning then becoming light during the evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to the low 20s with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.

Thursday:

Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers, most likely in the morning.

Light winds.

Overnight temperatures falling to the low 20s with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.