POLICE are still making enquiries into an out-of-control "Facebook party” at Lismore which attracted over 100 revellers.

A NSW Police media spokeswoman said the party on Hampton St was advertised on social media.

As a result, partygoers flooded the street around midnight.

Richmond Local Area Command police were called to the scene.

Police enquiries are continuing, but no arrests have been made.