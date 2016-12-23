Nimbin teenager found with cannabis, cash

A 19-year-old Nimbin man has been charged after police recovered cash and drugs on Thursday morning.

Police allege that they saw the 19-year-old and two other people in Rainbow Lane, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

All three ran when they sighted police, Snr Const Henderson said.

A few moments later police caught up and detained them without incident.

Police located 441 grams of cannabis in a bag and found that the 19-year-old was in possession of $705 cash.

He was charged with dealing with the proceeds of crime and released on bail.

A decision on charges relating to the cannabis will be made after the bag has been forensically tested.