Nimbin finds it's soul vibe at festival

CHILLED GIG: Paddy McHugh entertained crowds at the Nimbin Roots Festival inside the Nimbin Hall yesterday.

THE INAUGURAL Australian Roots Music Awards were held at the Nimbin Roots Festival on the weekend to recognise excellence in non- mainstream and non- country music, organisers said.

"Our focus is on the content and the artistic material regardless of profile,” festival production manager Phillip Chaffer said outside Nimbin Hall yesterday while singer-songwriter Paddy McHugh entertained a crowd inside.

Three categories

Mr Chaffer said the awards had three categories: Best Song, Best EP and Best Album, and

15 finalists were judged

by a panel of industry experts including music critics, writers and producers.

Victorian shearer and musician Jeff Gibson won Best Album with his second major release, Tin Dog Road, and Best Song with the album's fourth track, It's Good To Know.

The crowd at Phoenix Rising cafe relaxing to The Mighty Kind. Mia Armitage

Mr Gibson's online Bandcamp profile described his music as "cool country rockin' soul songs” that tell "tales of life and the back roads and towns of western Victora”.

Rising star Allison Forbes won Best EP for her debut work What'll Happen To Me Now? that reached number 12 on the iTunes Country Chart.

"Allison expresses warm but edgy vocals thrown onto a classic country pillow with a dash of bluegrass on the side”

read the website for

Forbes.

It said she provides "heartfelt, emotive lyrics delivered with attitude and a unique country folk style.”

Both Gibson and Forbe played early shows at the Nimbin Roots Festival prior to the announcement of their awards at last night's gala.

Kelly Cork plays his soulful tunes in the Nimbin Bush Theatre. Mia Armitage

Rain did not deter

Weekend rain did not deter festival goers who enjoyed local food and the odd "jazz cigarette” as they took in the tunes.

Volunteers Ben Wright and Karena Stout, tourists from the United States, travelled from Brisbane to visit Nimbin for the first time and enjoy some live music.

"The vibe is incredible” said Ms Stout, who was excited to discover a

mostly female band called Swamp Fat Jangles on Saturday.

Ms Stout said she heard "mostly electronic music

in Brisbane” and thought the festival was proof of

a renewed interest by young people in live

roots music.

Mr Wright agreed and highlighted Walrus &

the Carpenter, and

Galleri as two of his favourite acts.

Saturday night's line-up at the Nimbin Bowlo (Den Harahan, Women In Docs and Walrus & the Carpenter) was a "good opportunity to dance”, he said.

Yesterday's lunchtime shows were more relaxed and included a hauntingly beautiful set by Kelly Cork.