Nimbin drug supply: 31st arrest made

POLICE have made yet another arrest during their investigation into the ongoing supply of drugs in the Nimbin area.
In June 2015 Nimbin police initiated Strike Force Cuppa.
As a result of this investigation 30 people have been charges relating to the supply and possession of drugs, weapon possession, participate in a criminal group and other offences.
On October 13 a 20-year-old Nimbin man was charged at Lismore Police Station with the following offences:
- Take part in supply of a prohibited drug
- 2Face disguised with intent to commit an indictable offence
- 3Participate in a criminal group.
- 4Stalking
- 5Use carriage service to menace
He was released on conditional bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court in November.