Night to say thank you and goodbye to Lismore mayor

AN event has been organised in order to give residents of the Northern Rivers an opportunity to say a personal 'thank you' to outgoing Lismore mayor, Jenny Dowell.

The Lismore Events Facebook page posted that a special function will be held at Lismore City Hall on Friday November 4 from 4:30-7:30pm.

The event is being organised by the Lord's Taverners Northern NSW, as acknowledgement of the former Mayor's involvement in the charity's work to raise funds to support disadvantaged and/or disabled young people.

ABC North Coast Breakfast presenter Joanne Shoebridge will act as Master of Ceremonies for the evening, which will also feature live music performances and catering.

Chairman of the Lord's Taverners Northern NSW, Graeme Hoskins cited the great effect that former mayor Dowell had on the region as cause for the celebratory event.

"We wanted to arrange something that would give our members and corporate partners, as well as people from the local community, a chance to personally thank Jenny for the stellar job she's done not just for our organisation, but for the whole region over the past 12 years," Mr Hoskins said.

Invitations to attend the event are open to the public and a donation of $5 will be collected at the door to assist the Lord's Taverners to continue their work to provide greater opportunities for young people.