Night of fantasy to rock Nimbin

One of the outfits previously seen at the Fantasies Erotique Cabaret in Nimbin.

THE popular Fantasies Erotique Cabaret is back for its fifth year and as always the dramatic stage show will feature colour, dazzling costumes and striking performances.

Co-organisor Jaz E Who said the whole evening was about allowing erotic fantasies and raw artistic spaces to merge.

"We want to celebrate the human form using the alchemy of fantasy, music and reality," Ms Who said.

"A perfect example is the explosive and surprising cabaret show which drips with edginess, eroticism and unique personal expression," she said.

"We have a put a lot of work into this year's performance and we believe it may just be the best line-up yet.

"We have some very talented artists who are very skilled at what they do, and the evening is focused on bringing those wonderful displays out into the light rather than gratuitous nudity.

"We take special care to ensure that there is no full nudity.

"The event is meant to be tasteful and artistic in every way."

The Fantasies Erotique Cabaret will take place at the Nimbin Town Hall this year, following the sell-out success of the previous four years.

Raw Designs and Crystal Grid, along with national and local artists, will produce a visual fashion spectacular on the catwalk, while fire play, pole dancing and erotique, ritual and circus dance & performance will all make an appearance.

This season will also feature male erotique dancing and Candice Leigh from Pole Catz Byron Bay will headline the show with her jaw-dropping professional pole dancing.

Ms Who said there would also be a best dressed competition, while Mullumbimby DJ Miles Jackson would provide the soundscape for the event.

There is an after party for ticket holders in a private venue.

Fantasies Erotique Cabaret 2016 will be held Saturday December 2 at the Nimbin Town Hall, doors open from 7pm.

Show starts 7.45pm with tickets $40 single or $75 couple with tickets available from Music Bizarre Lismore/ Perception Nimbin or online at Eventbrite.

Tickets will also be available at the door.

Rated M16+ and there will be no full nudity at the licensed Venue with food available.