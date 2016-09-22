Nick Cave is at the top again

SKELETON Tree is Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds' sixteenth studio album. It was released on September 9 by Bad Seed Ltd.

The album hit the number 1 position at the Aria Albums Chart this week.

A follow-up to the band's critically acclaimed album Push the Sky Away (2013), Skeleton Tree was recorded over a two-year period in several studios in Brighton, La Frette-sur-Seine and London and was produced by Nick Cave, Warren Ellis and Nick Launay.

Artwork for Skeleton Tree (2016), by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.

During the sessions, Cave's 15-year-old son Arthur died from an accidental cliff fall. Most of the album had been written at the time of Cave's son's death, but several lyrics were amended by Cave during subsequent recording sessions and now feature themes of death, loss and personal grief.

Skeleton Tree's minimal production and "less polished" sound incorporates elements of alternative rock, electronica and ambient music, it also features extensive use of synthesisers, drum machines and loops that were previously explored on Push the Sky Away.

The album was issued on CD, LP and digital platforms.