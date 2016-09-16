Climate change activists celebrate after court win

Front, from left is Tu'lenana Iuli, Mark Worrall and Jo Nemeth, who were each given a 12-month good behaviour bond in the Lismore Local Court after being charged over a major coal protest action in May.

THREE Northern Rivers climate change activists embraced their supporters after avoiding conviction over obstruction charges relating to a coal protest at Newcastle earlier this year.

Jo Nemeth, 47, Nimbin man Mark Worrall, 55, and Bellingen man Tu'lenana Iuli, also 55, were each given a 12-month good behaviour bond by Magistrate Michael Dakin in the Lismore Local Court, but no conviction.

The trio were part of a group of 66 people who were collectively charged by police following the protest on May 18. The activists occupied a section of rail line used by coal trains crossing the Hunter River.

All 66 pled guilty to the charges.

A campaign to raise money for the legal defence of the so-called "Newie 66" was run by climate change group 350.org., which organised the protest.

In court yesterday, Environmental Defender's Office solicitor Sue Higginson said the "break free" day of action was a "peaceful demonstration" and involved no destruction of property, and the defendants were "at all times cooperative" with police and "peaceful".

"The intent was to highlight the movement of coal," she said.

Ms Higginson said their decision to take part in the protest was driven by their passion for protecting the environment.

Worrell is a long-term local who lives on a permaculture community near Nimbin, while Nemeth was "living her life with no money" for environmental reasons.

Her "primary motivation was to ensure her daughter and her daughter's offspring had a good and healthy future on the planet", Ms Higginson said.

Iuli, a Samoan-New Zealand man who emigrated to Australia in 2000, was concerned by the "potentially chaotic impacts climate change and rising seas might have on our Pacific Island neighbours".

All three defendants also made valued contributions to the community on a voluntary basis, Ms Higginson said, and were "highly unlikely to reoffend".

But in making his decision, Magistrate Dakin said he "didn't share" Ms Higginson's view that the three were unlikely to reoffend, due to their strong convictions about climate change.

He noted that the 66 people were asked to move by an Australia Rail Track Corporation representative and refused. They also initially refused when asked by police.

He classed the offence as in the "mid-range of seriousness".

However, he granted a Section 10 dismissal of charges on the condition that a 12-month good behaviour bond was imposed.

Outside court, Nemeth said she was relieved and "very happy" by the result.

"That's four of us now who have got a good behaviour bond," she said.

Nemeth said not all of the Newie 66 had escaped conviction so far, however. Ten people were given $300 fines and convictions when sentenced in Newcastle, while 52 activists were still awaiting sentencing.

"There's still a long way to go," Nemeth said.

"It's not over until the last activist goes through court."