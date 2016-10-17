New "zombie drug" overdose shocks police

A NEW peril on Australia's narcotic scene has emerged after eight people have been rushed to hospital on the Gold Coast after they were feared to have overdosed on a new hallucinogenic "zombie" drug.

They suffered severe reactions and began behaving erratically on the Gold Coast on Saturday. Two of the men were in a serious condition, another put into an induced coma.



Eight partygoers in Surfers Paradise were rushed to hospital after a mass drug overdose . #TenNews https://t.co/6EkJ1IEzfu — TEN Eyewitness News (@channeltennews) October 15, 2016

Police also had to protect paramedics as one intoxicated man was hallucinating.

The so-called "zombie" drug is thought to be "Flakka" -- a synthetic hallucinogen which has a notorious reputation in the United States where it is also dubbed "gravel".

It combines the stimulation from methamphetamine with the hallucinogenic properties of LSD.

Its scientific name is Alpha-Pyrrolidinopentiophenone or Alpha PVP.

Police have told News Corp they now fear the drug could claim more victims at next weekend's Gold Coast 600 motor race, and at Schoolies later in the year.

Gold Coast police district duty officer Senior Sergeant Bruce Pearce told the Sunday Mail the users were showing "extreme behaviour".

"I'm sure it was a very scary situation for those people.

"We just want to get the message out there that these are dangerous drugs. You don't know what's in them ... so don't take them."