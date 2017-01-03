New Years done right in Byron, police say

POLICE commended party-goers in Byron Bay for their good behaviour while celebrating the New Year with only a handful of arrests made during the celebrations.

Acting Inspector Chad Deegenaars said people "are definitely getting the message" Byron Bay is shifting towards a more family-focused approach to welcoming in the new year.

"People are starting to get the message that we want Byron Bay to be more of a family event," Acting Insp Deegenaars said.

"The vast majority of people celebrated without doing the wrong thing."

The good behaviour of locals and visitors alike of the New Years period has flowed north of Byron Bay to Falls Festival, where police say most patrons were well-behaved over the three-day festival.

However, a reveller who allegedly assaulted a paramedic at the festival on Monday prompted police to remind people that assaults against emergency services will not be tolerated.

Police said about 6.00am a 27-year-old Byron Bay man was found passed out at the camping entrance gate at the Falls Festival.

Paramedics arrived and attempted to wake and assist the man, however he tried to attack them and swore at them.

Police and security were called a short time later and restrained the man to prevent him injuring himself and others.

Once restrained, the man was taken to the medical centre on site for treatment and later transported to Byron Central Hospital.

The man informed police he had taken an amphetamine type drug during the evening. He was issued a $500 fine for his offensive behaviour.