Traffic continues its slow pace along Pacific Highway

Heavy traffic a common sight on the roads at the moment.

UPDATE 12:30PM: QUEUES through Woodburn have lengthened with delays of southbound traffic now at 17 minutes or 9km long.

Northbound traffic should now allow 30 minutes of travel time.

At Macksville northbound traffic is delayed by 60 minutes while southbound traffic is now 30 minutes slower.

INITIAL 11.30am: THE New Year has brought with it the usual exodus and influx of holiday-makers.

As people prepare to go back to work or start out on their holidays, Woodburn is currently experiencing 7km delays adding approximately 20 minutes drive time to trips.

The trip is slower southbound than northbound.

At Macksville the delays are affected in both directions.

Northbound motorists should allow an extra 30 minutes travel time while southbound travellers should allow 15 minutes.

Police are encouraging drivers to stick to the road rules, don't speed and aim for a zero road toll for 2017.