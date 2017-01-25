New theatre piece challenges political ethics

ON STAGE: Kasadevi Curtis, John Rado and Daryl White in The Incorruptible.

WHAT does Australian popular political patriotism look like in 2017?

The Drill Hall Theatre Company has produced a powerful political satire, a tragicomedy on the nature of political corruption, opening today.

The play follows The Incorruptible, Ion Stafford, a quintessential man of the land, plucked from obscurity by political powerbrokers to become the ideal politician.

As Ion learns more about the political mess he's involved in, he begins to turn the tables on those who think they can control him, starting his own crusade for ultimate power.

The play challenges political ethics, behaviour, and philosophy in a highly dramatic structure with a devilishly wicked wit.

Devised by Australian theatre writer Louis Nowra, The Incorruptible is a stimulating, controversial, and politically-arousing production, made for our turbulent political times, revealing the machinations of backroom politics.

This play features coarse language and adult themes.

Director Gregory Aitken has assembled a cast of 11 local actors, supported by a creative team working collaboratively to bring to life this production, ripe for deep discussion and dissemination.

Opening Thursday (Australia Day), the production runs for seven performances this weekend and next, including a Q&A with the cast and creative team following its two Sunday matinee performances.

Tickets, $25 / $22, from The Bookshop Mullumbimby or www.drillhalltheatre.org.au.