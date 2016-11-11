New sushi shop opens its doors in Lismore

A new sushi place has opened in Lismore.

SUSHI lovers in Lismore were gifted with a new Japanese restaurant this week when Sushi Kuni opened in the Lismore Centro Shopping Centre.

Around 300 diners ate from the sushi train or ordered direct from Sushi Kuni's menu on its first day of trading, said owner Michael Gong.

Northern Rivers residents may recognise the Sushi Kuni franchise name from Mr Gong's former business in Ballina, but he said "everything [else] is different".

"I heard some customers were unhappy with the change of menu after the sale," he said.

"At Sushi Kuni Lismore we have the same menu as the one we use to have at Ballina but we're a bit cheaper."

Head chef Grace Kong has moved to Lismore from Redcliffe in Queensland but previously managed a sushi restaurant for 32 years in Osaka, Japan, where she trained.

Her assistant chef trained in the art of sushi in Japan for 12 years before coming to Australia, said Gong.

An advertised menu on Sushi Kuni's Facebook page pictured conventional sushi plates priced by colour alongside hot dishes such as edamame (salted green beans), agedashi tofu, spicy karage (fried chicken), okonomiyaki (seafood pancake); renkon chips (fried root vegetable), gyoza (steamed dumpling) and tempura (flash fried vegetables and seafood).

Prices started at around $4 for individual sushi plates, $12 for sashimi plates, $12.90 for curries and udon noodle soups and $45 for sushi platters.

Gong said fruit and vegetables were sourced locally and most other produce came from the Japan Food Company Gold Coast branch.

"The train starts at 11.30 each day," Mr Gong said, but added that the restaurant would accept special orders from 10am.

Customers could BYO wine and the kitchen would stay open all day until 8.30pm every day.