New shopping centre could be open within two years

15th Nov 2016 12:30 PM
Work is progressing on the Epiq development at Lennox Head.
IN JUST a few months, new rugby fields, an AFL ground, two soccer fields and two synthetic cricket pitches will be open to the public at Lennox Head.

The new sporting fields are part of Clarence Property's Epiq development, which is anticipating a busy start to 2017.

General manager Paul Rippon said construction of a clubhouse, canteen, meeting room, public amenities and change rooms was also expected to start by mid-2017.

"Additionally, plans are being finalised for a new neighbourhood shopping precinct, which will include a supermarket, specialty shops, a childcare centre and a medical centre," he said.

"Construction is slated to commence in the second half of 2017, with a view to the shopping centre being open and trading by Christmas 2018."

The latest stage of the Epiq development, consisting of 82 homesites, sold out in one night for a total of $23.5 million.

Mr Rippon said prospective buyers should register their interest for the next stage of land, which is expected to be released early next year.

"We are planning to release stage three early next year, and we will follow the same ballot style sales process we had in place for stage two," he said.

"All buyers will have the opportunity to register their interest ahead of an exclusive sales event, where the names of registered buyers are drawn and those purchasers are then invited to secure their preferred homesite.

"We implemented the ballot system because there is such incredible demand for land at Epiq Lennox Head that we had multiple people vying for the same homesite before the lots were officially released.

"I expect to see the same level of demand for stage three, especially now the first homes in stage one are under construction and the community is starting to take shape."

Prices in stage two ranged from $250,000 to $365,000.

Elders Real Estate agent Michael King said that the completion of the Tintenbar to Ewingsdale highway upgrade had been a catalyst for increased activity and values for property at Lennox Head.

"Lennox is still excellent value when you consider that it is well established, with great restaurants, cafes and entertainment, but is still priced below our northern neighbour Byron Bay," he said.

For more information, visit www.epiqlennox.com.au or www.clarenceproperty.com.au

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  development epiq lennox head real estate shopping centre

IT WILL include a supermarket, specialty shops, childcare centre and medical centre, and will come after the completion of new sporting fields.

