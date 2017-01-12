New roundabout will take four weeks to build

Intersection of Pleasant Street and Rous Road where new roundabout will go.

THE construction of a new roundabout at the intersection fo Rous Road and Pleasant Street, Goonellabah starts today.

Lismore City Council posted the advice on it's Facebook page to advise motorists the intersection will be closed for about two weeks.

Through traffic and pedestrians will be detoured around the site.

The main detour route will be via Teven Street, Fischer Street and Taylor Avenue.

People can still access local businesses during the road closure - just follow detour signage.

The work will take around four weeks, being done at the quietest time of year with no school buses running.