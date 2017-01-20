34°
New roundabout: 'Another target for people to drive over'

Cathryn Mclauchlan
| 20th Jan 2017 8:57 AM
ONE of two roundabouts getting installed near the Goonellabah Village has been completed.

The Oliver Ave and Phillip St roundabout, which is the final crossroad before Oliver Ave meets Rous Rd, opened to traffic yesterday.

On a Lismore City Council Facebook post some commented their thoughts about the works.

Roz Winmalee said "new roundabout looks great and I'm sure (it) was sorely needed".

"It just looks like another target for people to drive straight over it," Janine Lewis said.

The council Facebook post read, "staff and contractors are now continuing work on the Rous and Pleasant Roads roundabout".

It is due to open next week.

Other roadworks continuing around the area include:

  • Cathcart St, road pavement and drainage upgrade, completion due date early to mid March
  • Tuntable Falls Rd, roadworks, completion due date late February to early March
  • Keen St inner CBD footpath upgrade, replacement, completion due date late February to mid March.
goonellabah oliver avenue roadworks roundabout rous road

