New restaurant opens its doors in Lismore CBD

COOKING BONANZA: Thai on Carrington co-owner Pisan Wongkruth cooks up a storm at the new Thai restaurant.

TWO former chefs of the Civic Hotel's Gossips Cafe have opened the doors to their own "fully Thai" sit-down restaurant.

Husband and wife duo Pisan Wongkruth and Varanya Kerdsaeng wanted to give Lismore an authentic Thai menu experience.

"In Lismore they don't have a Thai restaurant, like sit-down and eat-in restaurant," Mrs Kerdsaeng said.

The extensive menu offers a mix of noodles, curries, stir-fries, salads and entrees with favourites such as Pad Thai and Tom Yum soup. There's also the Aussie's Corner, which includes popular pub foods.

"All of my entrees are handmade," Mrs Kerdsaeng said.

"My signature dish is my Money Bag, it's a chicken mince mixed with some herbs and then wrapped with spring roll pastry and tied up."

The Bangkok-born couple have been working in the food industry for more than 20 years.

They studied in Sydney and worked at a hotel restaurant before moving to Lismore. They launched their new restaurant, Thai on Carrington, this month.

Located at 1/6 Carrington St, it's open for dine-in and take away lunch and dinner.