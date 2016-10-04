26°
New research project offers hope for patients

Marc Stapelberg
| 5th Oct 2016 5:30 AM
EXCITING PROJECT: Dr Suzanne Broadbent and lecturer Sonja Coetzee at the Lismore SCU Gym and Pool where they will be conducting a pilot study.
EXCITING PROJECT: Dr Suzanne Broadbent and lecturer Sonja Coetzee at the Lismore SCU Gym and Pool where they will be conducting a pilot study.

SOUTHERN Cross University is offering ten participants the opportunity to be part of a novel research project this November.

The pilot study will look at ways aquatic exercise and hydrotherapy, often used for patients suffering from Fibromyalgia and muscle pain, could be used to ease the symptoms of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS).

SCU Clinical Exercise Physiology senior lecturer Dr Suzanne Broadbent said that normal aquatic exercise would be too strenuous for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome/Myalgic Encephalomyelitis patients and supervised, gentle aquatic exercise may have a positive effect on fatigue, tiredness and other CFS symptoms.

"We will then investigate the effects of two supervised sessions of gentle, self-paced aquatic exercise for four-weeks on fatigue and tiredness scores, exercise capacity and wellness," Dr Broadbent said.

"Telling people to go and join a gym or go for a walk is often too much for them," she said.

"We are hoping because this exercise format has been adapted for people who have auto-immune conditions and severe muscular-skeletal pain it will be very effective.

"We just found that there was no aquatic exercise ever recommended and yet there are these other similar conditions where it is used as a recommended for of exercise."

The two exercise sessions over five weeks in total, being held in the pool at the University's Lismore campus, may be as short as 15 minutes, depending on each individual's symptoms.

The program is not strenuous exercise and the study aims to reduce fatigue, muscle/joint pain and tiredness, and to improve blood pressure, heart rate, strength, flexibility, wellness and the capacity to be active.

To participate in the project, clients need to be aged between 18 and 65 years with a current diagnosis by a doctor of one of the following: Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS); Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME); Post Viral Syndrome (PVS); Post Viral Fatigue Syndrome (PVFS); or Post Infectious Fatigue Syndrome (PIFS); Chronic Mononucleosis.

To participate in the study, contact:

Dr Suzanne Broadbent suzanne.broadbent@scu.edu.au or 02 6620 3394

Dr Rosalind Beavers rosalind.beavers@scu.edu.au or 02 6620 3499

The research has obtained approval by the Human Research Ethics Committee of Southern Cross University (approval number: ECN-16-12).

THE day after the Ballina Shire Council voted to delay any action on closing the eastern road at Lake Ainsworth a motion was lodged to reverse that decision.

New research project could ease patients suffering

