New president and deputy elected for NOROC

THERE has been a changing of the guard with a newly elected president for the Northern Rivers Regional Organisation of Councils (NOROC).

Kyogle Council mayor Cr Danielle Mulholland has been elected president after serving as deputy president for the last three years.

Cr Mulholland defeated Ballina Shire mayor Cr David Wright in a secret ballot for the position.

Byron Shire mayor Cr Simon Richardson was elected unopposed as deputy president.

Cr Mulholland said she was honoured to be entrusted with the president's job and was looking forward to the challenges the coming year would bring.

"I look forward to working with the region's mayors to transition NOROC to a joint organisation and developing a more strategic regional focus,” she said.

"There will be a lot of work to do, but we have a great team to work with.

"Many thanks to my colleagues for their faith in me and for Jenny Dowell for mentoring me over the past couple of years.”