New Premier: Fair share and homes for all

A FAIR go for everyone in the state and the ability to buy their own home is the message from new State Premier Gladys Berejiklian, following the surprise resignation of Mike Baird.

However, it is not yet known if she will reverse his unpopular decisions including council mergers, shark netting and greyhound racing.

At her first public media conference on Monday morning, Ms Berejiklian who was elected unopposed, said housing affordability was one her key agendas.

"I want all hard-working residents of this state to be able to afford their own home," she said.

"I want to make sure every community feels part of the state, my job now is continue this and too make sure the billions of dollars we have in infrastructure is shared around New South Wales."

Ms Berejiklian has said she wants to "go harder" with infrastructure, including upgrades to hospitals, schools and sports facilities.

The new premier who is the 45th person to hold the role, is expected to make a significant cabinet reshuffle, but she has made no announcements yet.

"Today is about all of us coming together," she said.

"When it comes to matters of integrity I will be stronger, not weaker."

"I want to make that clear."

Finance Minister Dominic Perrottet steps in her former treasury role, as well as the deputy leadership of the Liberal party.

Nationals leader John Barilaro will remain as Deputy Premier.