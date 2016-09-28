New police vehicles hit streets of Northern Rivers

Highway patrol Sergeant Dave Carter with the new XR8 Falcons which have been delivered to the area. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

THE Northern Rivers now has some of the fastest, and most technically advanced police vehicles in the state with the introduction of three new Ford XR8s.

The new vehicles have been stationed in Lismore, Byron Bay and Tweed Heads.

With 345kw of power and superior Brembo breaking systems designed to outlast in a pursuit, these vehicles now significantly boost the presence of patrol vehicles on local roads.

There are three highway patrol cars in Ballina, four in Lismore, two in Casino, three in Byron Bay and four in Tweed Heads, bringing the total number of vehicles to 16.

Highway Patrol Sergeant Dave Carter said areas were allocated additional cars based on fatality rates.

"We try to keep our tasking as high profile as possible rather than hide behind the bushes," Sgt Carter said.

"We like to be out there and seen and prevention is better than cure.

"If they see us and slow down I would much prefer that than writing out the ticket for them.

"The benefit of extra cars is that we can saturate an area and hopefully people pay that extra attention."

NSW Police cars are more advanced than those in other states, with cars equipped with in-car video, computer terminals, automatic numberplate reading technology and on-board radar.

Sgt Carter encouraged all drivers on the Northern Rivers to take their time, slow down and enjoy the holidays by arriving at their destination safely.