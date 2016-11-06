New place for pooches to roam free on North Coast beach

DOGS and their owners in the Northern Rivers were given the right to run free after Richmond Valley councillors voted unanimously to extend an off-leash stretch of Airforce Beach in Evans Head.
An additional 380-metre area of beach was suggested after concerns were raised about an existing off-leash area shared by four-wheel drives.
"The potential for conflict during busy periods exists and council rangers have investigated the potential to extend the off-leash dog area south of the 4WD access point to Airforce beach towards the surf club,” the council minutes read.
The minutes also referred to reported instances of near-misses between dogs and 4WDs on the beach.
"A section of Airforce Beach is one of just two off-leash dog areas in Evans Head and it is the only beach in our Local Government Area whereby dog owners can walk their dogs off-leash,” read the minutes.
"The other off-leash area in Evans Head is on a parcel of land in South Evans Head adjoining the Fishing Co-op.
"The access track through Crown Land should remain a dog on lead area and become off-leash only at the point of the high tide mark on the beach.
"This section of beach is not adjoining National Park and is not identified as a section commonly used by the endangered Pied Oystercatcher for nesting.”
The minutes stated that 700m of Airforce Beach was still prohibited to both dogs and 4WDs.