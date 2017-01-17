33°
Photographer's new Migaloo print to be unveiled this Friday

Marc Stapelberg
| 17th Jan 2017 3:00 PM
One of Craig Parry's images of Migaloo when the whale was on its annual migration. Photo www.craigparryphotography.com
One of Craig Parry's images of Migaloo when the whale was on its annual migration. Photo www.craigparryphotography.com Contributed

MIGALOO is a hauntingly beautiful creature and, for many photographers, it is a rare treat to be able to capture that beauty - perhaps even an obsession.

The fantastic thing is that unlike Captain Ahab and Moby Dick, Migaloo's adoring fans leave the whale in peace and the end result is a print that can inspire and educate and help preserve whales for many generations to come.

 

One of Craig Parry's wonderful whale images. Photo www.craigparryphotography.com
One of Craig Parry's wonderful whale images. Photo www.craigparryphotography.com Contributed

Internationally acclaimed nature photographer and local boy Craig Parry will be launching an exhibition featuring some of his top images and unveiling a limited edition Migaloo print which has never been seen before.

After finding just the right venue the time is finally right to unveil the new 4x12 metre gallery at 8 Fletcher Street in Byron Bay.

To celebrate the gallery's opening, this Friday 20th January, Craig will present everyday moments from unique perspectives with the focus primarily upon exhibiting images captured in the Byron Bay area.

 

Craig Parry also captures photographs of waves and the oceans. Photo www.craigparryphotography.com
Craig Parry also captures photographs of waves and the oceans. Photo www.craigparryphotography.com Contributed

 

Craig Parry specialises in aerial photography and captures unique images of local beaches. Photo www.craigparryphotography.com
Craig Parry specialises in aerial photography and captures unique images of local beaches. Photo www.craigparryphotography.com Contributed

The gallery has been a long-term project for Craig who has spent years capturing and curating content that would appeal to both a local and international market.

"My greatest inspiration is to connect humanity to nature through photography", said Craig.

"I'm incredibly excited to share this passion with everyone and hope my images can act as a focal point to raise awareness for conservation and the beauty which can be found right on our doorstep".

Offering a wide variety of printing and framing options and finishes in addition to custom pieces there's something on offer for all tastes and budgets.

"I am excited to once again get my photos off the computer and up on the wall to share with everyone," Mr Parry said.

"When people come into my gallery I love watching their expressions and seeing how much emotion an image can invoke - such as when they look at a large print of a humpback whale's eye, it sparks an undeniable connection and the individual often feels a part of the experience.

"That is the major thing for me - to present my work in a form that creates emotion."

Craig will also be exhibiting photos on a new format called the 'shadow box frame', which will see the image mounted off the back of the frame and take on the appearance of being suspended.

Other images, especially water images, will be exhibited on fine art metallic paper which has a subtle 3D effect enhancing the natural look of the water.

Craig Parry's career has seen him work with the likes of National Geographic, Discovery Channel and Travel Channel as well as winning the 'International Landscape Photographer of the Year' (2014) and 'Underwater Photographer of the Year' (2014).

He has also just become the first Australian to be announced as Sony's global ambassador.

See www.craigparryphotography.com for details.

Lismore Northern Star
