Kyogle has picked its new mayor.

KYOGLE'S mayor Danielle Mulholland has been re-elected for another term after an easy victory in last night's council meeting.

Seven councillors voted for Cr Mulholland and two votes went to Kylie Thomas.

Councillor John Burley was re-elected as Deputy Mayor with five votes in his favour.

Cr Mulholland and Cr Burley will hold their positions for two years.