New Lismore chamber head impressed with 'strong community'

Deborah Benhayon is the new president of the Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Contributed

THE new head of the Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry wants to see Lismore unlock its "full potential" and become a thriving city in the region.

Deborah Benhayon took over from former chamber president Andrew Gordon in September after working alongside him on the board for 12 months.

She said just like any other city Lismore has clear problems that need addressing such as high unemployment rates and social issues, but she was confident a strong sense of community could tackle them.

"One key is to build on our strengths to work on the issues that we have here," Ms Benhayon said.

"More and more when you talk to businesses, one of the biggest things you hear is there's a strong sense of community.

"There's genuine care and people genuinely want to see the town and the area grow and be vibrant."

She said with the Lismore Base Hospital investment and developments coming into the area, it was building business confidence.

"We address (isuses) by making sure we stay very relevant as a business community," Ms Benhayon said.

"The more growth there is in the business sector, the more job opportunities there are, the more opportunities for youth, so they don't have to leave the region."

Ms Benhayon has worked in the business and financial sectors of the region for the past 18 years for small to large businesses.

For more about her qualifications visit lismorechamber.com.au then About LCCI and from the dropdown menu select Board Member Profiles.

She joined the LCCI over two years ago.

"One of the things I really enjoyed about joining the chamber is that it creates opportunities for businesses to understand what other businesses are doing in the area ... and appreciate what they are contributing to the community," Ms Benhayon said.

LCCI won the regional local chamber of commerce award at the Regional Business Awards in late September.