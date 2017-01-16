New home scheme fills gap in affordable housing options

Richmond Hill Holdings developer Lucas Zorzo and LJ Hooker Lismore sales agent Robert Menin at the display home for a new estate in Richmond Hill.

BUILDING a home in one of six elected estates could save you enough money to buy that fancy kitchen you always wanted, or perhaps get a head start on your loan repayments.

The government-funded Lismore Housing Subsidy scheme will provide $20,000 each to 200 successful applicants.

That's on top of any other grants they may be eligible for such as the First Home Owner Grant.

LJ Hooker's Robert Menim, the Marketing manager of Valley View Estate which is one of the elected estates, said it was great news for low to moderate income earners.

"In the last 10 years there's only been about 150 blocks released in the Lismore shire so there's a massive need out there,” he said.

The scheme is offered to land buyers in one of the following developments:

Airforce Rd, East Lismore, contact Warren Everingham on 0429 944 931

Altitude Eco Village, Casuarina Dr, Goonellabah, contact Scott Wharton on 0488 910 587

Echo Glen, Invercauld Rd, Goonellabah, contact Stephen Day on 9186 4700

The North Lismore Plateau (The Winten Group), Dunoon Rd, contact Jim Punch on 0412 047 735

Valley View, Pineapple Rd, Goonellabah, contact Lucas Zorzo on 0437 040 969

Sanctuary Hill, Invercauld Rd, East Lismore, contact Warren Everingham on 0429 944 931.

Mr Menim is currently taking offers for stage one of Valley View Estate.

The estate offers NBN-ready rural residential lots of 2500sqm in size.

"There hasn't been rural residential land developed for a while now,” he said.

"It will be one of the first places in Lismore to have NBN fibre ... with the service provided it's ideal.

Developer Lucas Zorzo will soon be advertising a display home for stage two of Valley View Estate.

"Those are smaller lots - 800 to 1000 square metres,” he said.

"There's the northern aspect in both stages one and two, so you can have those (beautiful) views as well.”

The Lismore Housing Subsidy scheme is part of the Federal Government's Building Better Regional Cities program.

It's available to many families and individuals whose annual incomes do not exceed the limits.

These limits are:

Household type Upper income limit $ one adult 88,000 two adults 88,000 three adults 100,000 four adults 122,000 sole parent with one child/student 88,000 sole parent with two children 97,000 sole parent with three children 116,000 couple with one child 97,000 couple with two children 116,000 couple with three children 135,000

Register your interest online at www.lismore.nsw.gov.au, phone 1300 87 83 87 or call one of the developers listed above by March 30.