New home scheme fills gap in affordable housing options

BUILDING a home in one of six elected estates could save you enough money to buy that fancy kitchen you always wanted, or perhaps get a head start on your loan repayments.
The government-funded Lismore Housing Subsidy scheme will provide $20,000 each to 200 successful applicants.
That's on top of any other grants they may be eligible for such as the First Home Owner Grant.
LJ Hooker's Robert Menim, the Marketing manager of Valley View Estate which is one of the elected estates, said it was great news for low to moderate income earners.
"In the last 10 years there's only been about 150 blocks released in the Lismore shire so there's a massive need out there,” he said.
The scheme is offered to land buyers in one of the following developments:
- Airforce Rd, East Lismore, contact Warren Everingham on 0429 944 931
- Altitude Eco Village, Casuarina Dr, Goonellabah, contact Scott Wharton on 0488 910 587
- Echo Glen, Invercauld Rd, Goonellabah, contact Stephen Day on 9186 4700
- The North Lismore Plateau (The Winten Group), Dunoon Rd, contact Jim Punch on 0412 047 735
- Valley View, Pineapple Rd, Goonellabah, contact Lucas Zorzo on 0437 040 969
- Sanctuary Hill, Invercauld Rd, East Lismore, contact Warren Everingham on 0429 944 931.
Mr Menim is currently taking offers for stage one of Valley View Estate.
The estate offers NBN-ready rural residential lots of 2500sqm in size.
"There hasn't been rural residential land developed for a while now,” he said.
"It will be one of the first places in Lismore to have NBN fibre ... with the service provided it's ideal.
Developer Lucas Zorzo will soon be advertising a display home for stage two of Valley View Estate.
"Those are smaller lots - 800 to 1000 square metres,” he said.
"There's the northern aspect in both stages one and two, so you can have those (beautiful) views as well.”
The Lismore Housing Subsidy scheme is part of the Federal Government's Building Better Regional Cities program.
It's available to many families and individuals whose annual incomes do not exceed the limits.
These limits are:
Household type
Upper income limit $
one adult
88,000
two adults
88,000
three adults
100,000
four adults
122,000
sole parent with one child/student
88,000
sole parent with two children
97,000
sole parent with three children
116,000
couple with one child
97,000
couple with two children
116,000
couple with three children
135,000
Register your interest online at www.lismore.nsw.gov.au, phone 1300 87 83 87 or call one of the developers listed above by March 30.