KYOGLE Council has a new General Manager.

The council announced this morning that Acting GM Graham Kennett had been appointed to the role full time.

In September 2016, council's former General Manager, David Tuxford, was elected to the Board of Local Government Professionals Australia, NSW, becoming the first Kyogle Council GM to have achieved this honour.

Mr Kennett had been acting in the role since Mr Tuxford resigned from his role as GM.