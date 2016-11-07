New food markets in Bangalow and Brunswick Heads

BANGALOW and Brunswick Heads will both enjoy Food Truck Markets this month.

The events are organised by Mullumbimby-raised Kat Creasey and her partner Matt Whalley, owners of Gold Coast Design Collective.

The markets will bring 20 gourmet food trucks to the area offering a variety of food and drinks, including Cajun cuisine, gourmet sausages (including vegan options), Mexican plates, Brazilian food and a Byron Bay brand of vegan ice cream.

The original food truck markets in Byron last month at the YAC was attended by hundreds of people.

Ms Creasey and Mr Whalley organise food truck markets in Brisbane, Coolangatta, Miami and other areas.

For Ms Creasey, this is a way to give back to the community that helped her get started in life.

Growing up in a classic car-loving family, Ms Creasey had no choice but to fall in love with the rockabilly lifestyle, so you will see her dressed daily in vintage outfits, sharing her passion for classic cars pre-1967.

So don't be surprised if the couple's upcoming events have a sophisticated vintage flavour.

In Bangalow, the markets will be held around the Heritage House Museum and Cafe, corner of Deacon and Ashton Sts, on Saturday, November 12, from 3pm to 9pm.

In Brunswick Heads, the markets will be held at Banner Park, Mullumbimby St, on Saturday, November 26 from 3pm.

The event will feature live music across two stages, handmade and vintage vendors plus food in a family-friendly event.