New figures show 1 in 4 youths bullied in 2016

ONE in four young people experienced bullying in the past 12 months and were more likely to turn to their parents for support, new figures revealed.

A survey by digital youth mental health organisation ReachOut showed 23% of teens aged 14 to 25 experienced bullying in the past year.

The highest incidence of bullying occurred at school (52%), followed by the online space (25%) and the workplace (25%).

"Starting high school can be a tricky time for students and their parents," ReachOut CEO Jono Nicholas said.

"There is a new environment to contend with, more students, developmental changes and a bigger workload.

"It can be a time of upheaval for friendships, where young people making the transition to high school may lose touch with close friends and navigate new friendships."

Mr Nicholas said bullying can unfortunately happen wherever young people are.

"This is why we focus on equipping young people and their parents with support and tools so they can be ready to deal with the behaviour," he said.

The survey revealed that of the young people who experienced bullying, around half sought help, with parents the most likely place they turned to for help (48%), followed by peers (33%).

Mr Nicholas said ReachOut resources were available to help parents support their teenagers through experiences of bullying.

To find out what you can do to address bullying, visit ReachOut.com/bullying or ReachOut.com/parents.

Tips for parents concerned about bullying

Get informed about the avenues for stopping bullying. Schools have anti-bullying policies and are required to respond to bullying incidents. Social media providers are required to remove offensive content or you can contact the Children's e-Safety Commissioner

Get to know the school principal and year adviser and ask them about their anti-bullying policy - that way if incidents of bullying arise, it's easy to raise it with them

Read up on how to contact social media providers to address cyberbullying and ensure you and your child know how to block, delete or report anyone who is upsetting them online

Make an action plan with your teen if they are experiencing bullying - ask for details, when and what is occurring and how it made them feel. Break the action plan into manageable steps and play out possible scenarios.

Think about contacting the other child's parents and address the issue between families.

Tips for young people who are experiencing bullying

Know that you don't have to put up with bullying. If it's happening to you, tackle it early and don't just hope it'll go away

Talk to someone who can do something about it - like your parents, a teacher or principal - and ask them how they will respond

Get allies from outside where the bullying is happening - this could be through a job, volunteering, sport, music or other groups and online forums; or spending time with a different group

Consider removing yourself from the environment - this may mean changing schools, spending time with a different group or leaving a job

When you see someone else being bullied, you can let them know they're not alone. Write them a private message to let them know you're thinking of them, invite them to sit with you, choose to be their partner in class or go for a walk with them. If it continues, report it to someone in authority.