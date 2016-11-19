New era of healthcare for the Northern Rivers

Page MP Kevin Hogan, Federal Minister for Health Susan Ley, NSW Premier Mike Baird, NSW Minister for Health Jillian Skinner and Lismore MP Thomas George officially opening Stage 3A of the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment.

Premier Mike Baird at Lismore Base Hospital:

FEDERAL and State politicians heralded in a new era of healthcare at Lismore Base Hospital by officially opening Stage 3A of the hospital's redevelopment project.

The $80.25 million works involved upgrading the dated Emergency Department with an expanded Emergency Medical Unit and a new ambulance bay and drop-off zone.

An express Community Care Clinic, a new Renal Dialysis Unit, Pathology Unit and Satellite Imaging Department, along with the Uralba St parking block were also developed as part of the project.

NSW Premier Mike Baird was in town with Federal and State health ministers Sussan Ley and Jillian Skinner to officially open the new facilities yesterday.

Mr Baird was also accompanied by Lismore MP Thomas George and Page MP Kevin Hogan.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Federal and State delegation was given a tour of the upgrade by hospital staff, who explained the state-of-the-art facilities and their benefits for patients.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the opening of Stage 3A of the Lismore hospital redevelopment represented a new era in quality healthcare for the region.

"The Lismore hospital provides a range of health support not only to those who live in the city, but to patients from around the Northern Rivers, and I'm sure they and their families will appreciate these services for many years to come," Mr Hogan said.

"This upgrade has been a long-time coming and I would particularly like to thank all our nurses, doctors and allied medical staff who have cared for community members under sometimes difficult situations. They have always put the needs of their patients ahead of their personal comfort, and I thank them for that."

Uncle Mick Roberts said it was a "big thrill" to be part of the official opening by conducting the welcome to country.

Mr Roberts said many Aboriginal people relied on renal treatments and hoped the new, more accessible facilities would help more indigenous people in the community.