New engine for ferry means extended maintenance

Burns Point Ferry will be out of commission while it gets a new engine.

MONTHLY maintenance on the Burns Point Ferry has been extended due to a need to replace the engine.

Ballina Shire Council has advised that the work is scheduled from 9pm Monday, January 9 until 12pm Tuesday, January 10.

The ferry will be closed to traffic for the duration of this work.

Council's coordinator operations, Mr Alex Dalrymple said:

"Following on from maintenance works undertaken on the ferry in December 2016, council has decided to replace the ferry's engine. This will rectify the ongoing problems experienced since December”.

Road users are advised to use the alternate route of the Pacific Highway and River Drive, Wardell.

For further information, please contact Mr Dalrymple on 6686 4444.