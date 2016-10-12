New deputy mayor for Lismore voted at council

LAST night saw the swearing in of Lismore Council's newest deputy mayor Gianpiero Battista.

He was up against Cr Greg Bennett but won the position confortably on a vote of 9-2.

"I am pretty happy that after eight years on council that I got to this position," Cr Battista said.

"This is probably my last term and I wanted to make it worthwhile so I put my hand up for a few positions where I can work with the mayor and other councillors."

Cr Battista said he had a few priorities that he would like to see achieved before the end of his term.

"I would like to see the Northern Lismore Plateau development's first release to the market," he said.

"I'd also like to see the new art gallery and quadrangle opened."

Cr Battista laughed as he said he'd be only too happy to open it if Mayor Smith was unable to.

"I guess I want to see a revitalisation of the CBD and having it looking smick and nice," he said.

"It is the first place visitors see when they come to Lismore."

Cr Battista can be assured he has the backing of his family as wife Rebekka posted on Facebook shortly after his position was announced.

"So proud of my hubby Gianpiero Battista, he has just been voted in as Deputy Mayor of Lismore," she wrote last night.