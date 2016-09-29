Craft beer company to open new Ballina brewery

Craft beer will soon be brewed at Ballina.

PLANS for a craft brewery at Ballina have been given the green light by the council, and those behind the project are already talking about expansion.

The development - which was approved this week - will be built on Southern Cross Drive and its main focus will be producing craft beer to be sold on a wholesale basis.

However it will also include a small "tasting room" with tables and chairs and a retail space for takeaways.

The brewer has told Ballina Shire Council they have been in regular contact with several brew companies "who are assisting us with our venture".

"Each of these operate successful breweries and each have been forced to expand from their original properties in order to increase capacity," they wrote in a letter to the council.

"They have each advised us to plan to expand within three years."

Plans for a craft brewery at Ballina have been approved. Warren Lynam

The head brewer at the new Ballina brewery will be Matt Wilson, who currently works with 4 Pines, which has grown over seven years from a brewery with a 2500-litre capacity to a 175,000-litre capacity.

The brewery has also been in discussions with Modus Operandi, Stone & Wood and Green Beacon, all of which have flourished and grown.

"Like most new businesses, we have had to compromise our preferred starting position," the company said in the letter to the council.

"Our preference would be to commence with double the production capacity, however costs prohibit that approach.

"We are therefore starting with a capacity which we can manage and afford, whilst being large enough to create profits for expansion in the future."

Development application documents were lodged with the council by planners Newton Denny Chapelle, on behalf of Koto Investments.