New clothing shop set to open this weekend

Clothing store Florent & Co is set to open its first physical store in Byron Bay this weekend.

A FASHION business that started out online will open its first bricks-and-mortar shop in Byron Bay this weekend.

Florent & Co will sell luxurious bohemian chic-style clothing including Stone Cold Fox, For Love and Lemons and Jetset Diaries.

It was founded in 2013 by Samantha, a former designer for Billabong, Element and Bardot, and her partner Damien, and started out as an interactive lifestyle website that provided a compilation of coastal meets urban products.

Samantha said the new store launch would also signal a brand overhaul, with the Byron Bay store to welcome new brands not currently stocked online such as Nobody Denim, their own clothing line Florent & Co, as well as exclusive brands to Byron Bay including Linea Pelle, Blue Life, Stillwater and Koa Ceramics.

"The Florent & Co shopper appreciates stylish fashion that combines playful and free-spirited with sophisticated elements, so it was important to incorporate this into our own label,” she said.

"Our first range will comprise of casual day wear that can easily be transformed into something more chic for a nighttime outing.”

When speaking about the transition from online to shop front, Samantha said shopping in a beautiful space was an experience that could not be replicated.

"Online is really exciting and user-friendly but at the end of the day, there's still something about walking into a beautiful space and just being in love with the store, which is what we're trying to create at Florent & Co,” she said.

"We're trying to create an experience and a lifestyle around the brand; we want people to be able to touch and feel the beautiful materials and immerse themselves in the Florent & Co lifestyle.”

Florent & Co will open its doors on Saturday, November 5 and is located at Shop 4, 13 Lawson Street, Byron Bay.