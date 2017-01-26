33°
News

New citizens proud to be Australian

Alison Paterson
| 26th Jan 2017 5:07 PM
Two-year old Zunairah Ilhan watches her brother Md Rawak Rahman, 5, receive his Australian citizenship. along with thier parents Tania Farzana and Md Sydur Rahman at Lismore's 2017 Australia Day ceremony.
Two-year old Zunairah Ilhan watches her brother Md Rawak Rahman, 5, receive his Australian citizenship. along with thier parents Tania Farzana and Md Sydur Rahman at Lismore's 2017 Australia Day ceremony. Alison Paterson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THEY walked into the Lismore Town Hall wearing saris and skirts, suits and jeans, t-shirts and dresses, but they all walked out with smiles as new Australians.

From countries as diverse as Pakistan, India, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Thailand, Britain and Bangladesh, the community of Lismore welcomed 19 new Australians.

During the moving citizenship ceremony with Thomas George MP as MC, there may have been a few tears, but when the hall erupted with cheers and applause, our newest citizens couldn't help but feel the love from family and friends who had come to cheer them on as mayor Isaac Smith with Lismore's special Australia Day ambassador, chef David Bitton, presented the new Australian with their certificates and a native plant.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

After the ceremony, everyone gathered for refreshments, take photos and relieve the moment where their lives had changed forever.

Dressed in a lovely sari Tania Farzana held her two-year-old daughter Zunairah while her five-year-old son Md Rawak who was the day's youngest new citizen, waved his flag at dad Md Sudur Rahmanan.

The couple who were born in Bangladesh and studying at Southern Cross University, said how happy they are to be Australian.

Charlotte Musgrove said she was delighted to become an Australian.

”I love Australia, I love the ocean here,” she said.

Ceres Biag who wore a brilliant organge blouse said Australia offered so much more than her native Philippines.

"I like Australia, there's good people and it's safe,” she said.

"I'm very excited to be an Australian.”

Eva Yballe said she was thrilled to become an Australian.

Standing next to here partner Douglas Marks, Ms Yballe said this country offered so many opportunities.

"Australia is a safe and beautiful country,” she said.

Meanwhile, the five members of the Van Tonder family said Australia offered them many opportunities.

Dad Willem and mum Marie said they were happy to swap South Africa for this wide brown land for their sons Wikus, 16, Johan, 13 and Jaco, 17.

He said citizenship ceremonies were a wonderful part of his job and an integral element of Australia Day

"This is a clear opportunity to help celebrate Australia's past, present ands future,” he said.

Lismore Council chief officer Gary Murphy said it was a marvellous opportunity to meet people who chose to become part of Australia's future.

Lismore Northern Star
PHOTOS: 200 paddlers enjoy perfect conditions

PHOTOS: 200 paddlers enjoy perfect conditions

EVENT raises "some very necessary funds to allow those kids to get the survival and surf skills".

Barbara honoured for 24 years volunteering at nursing home

Volunteer Barbara Boorman was named Lismore's 2017 Australia Day Citizen of the Year in a ceremony at Lismore City Hall. L-R Ambassador David Bitton and Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith, presented her with the award.

Ms Boorman's mantra is kindness and caring for others

PHOTO GALLERY: Ballina celebrates its heroes, diversity

Locals ready to enjoy the Ballina Shire Council Australia Day celebrations.

One award winner saved two lives during two separate water rescues

New citizens proud to be Australian

Two-year old Zunairah Ilhan watches her brother Md Rawak Rahman, 5, receive his Australian citizenship. along with thier parents Tania Farzana and Md Sydur Rahman at Lismore's 2017 Australia Day ceremony.

Smiles and tears, love and joy as new citizens become Australians

Local Partners

Strong community spirit on show at Byron

FROM humble beginnings more than 20 years ago, an event that was started by the newly-named Citizen of the Year now turns over more than $1 million.

'We won't give up': Group pushes to keep lake road open

TO CLOSE OR TO KEEP OPEN: The eastern road at Lake Ainsworth, Lennox Head, will be back in the spotlight on Saturday when the Stop the Lake Road Closure committee holds a muster day.Photo Graham Broadhead / Ballina Shire Advocate

"Lennox Head is built on tourism and bringing people to the lake"

Xavier Rudd follows the sun to success

Xavier Rudd is an Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, whose songs incorporate socially conscious themes, such as spirituality, humanity, environmentalism and the rights of Aboriginal peoples.

Musician marks 15 years since the release of To Let

Intimate stories of local women and their vaginas

MUSICIAN: Local artist Ilona Harker aill be one of the women sharing their stories at the Vagina ConVersations #2 this February.

The Vagina ConVersations will be performing this February.

The Franklin Electric will raise the ceiling in Byron Bay

MULTI-SKILLED: Montreal-based Jon Matte fronts The Franklin Electric.

Canadian band have released a new album: Blue Ceilings.

Xavier Rudd follows the sun to success

Xavier Rudd follows the sun to success

MUSICIAN will mark 15 years since the release of To Let with a show in Byron Bay plus The Cat Empire and a new live album

The Franklin Electric will raise the ceiling in Byron Bay

MULTI-SKILLED: Montreal-based Jon Matte fronts The Franklin Electric.

Canadian band have released a new album: Blue Ceilings.

The Doors' first album re-released on 50th anniversary

The Doors 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Debut Album.

Fifty years ago, they broke through to the other side

Five shows not to miss this week in the Northern Rivers

An image from the film Hitch by Bangalow film maker Poppy Walker.

Short films, new theatre, great music and more

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

IN TOWN: Paul Fenech and his team will perform in Ipswich on February 8.

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich

John's tribute to Lennon, looking through a glass onion

DUO: Singer/pianist Stewart D'Arrietta and Australian actor/musician John Waters in Lennon: Through a Glass Onion.

In Lennon : Looking Through a Glass Onion

Swedish death metal to take over Sydney Opera House

Opeth have added a round of Australian dates to accompany their Sydney Opera House gig. Photo Contributed

Opeth to play a mix of old and new at their first Opera House gig

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

Soulful Queenslander With Hamptons Luxe Style

35 Parrot Tree Place, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

Every inch of this oh so grand, circa 1915 Queenslander has been meticulously brought back to it’s original condition and renovated with design, functionality...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $925,000

CONTACT TARA TORKKOLA FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0423 519 698 or EMAIL tara@byronbayfn.com Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most...

&quot;TALLOW SANDS&quot;

5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 $2,450,000

Executive beach house for the successful and discerning property buyer with the peace of mind of a private Byron Bay estate! In a quiet enclave, this property is...

Character Cottage with Great Potential

14a Valley Court, Ewingsdale 2481

House 2 1 2 $850,000

This property located within easy cycling distance of The Farm, the new Byron Hospital and Cape Byron Steiner School is a great entry point to Ewingsdale. Whilst...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $795,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

HOT PROPERTY

35 Gloria Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 3 2 3 $749,000

For those seeking a lifestyle property that enables you to relax, switch off and enjoy the simple pleasures, this is it. Within a short walk to the pristine surf...

Quality Timber Home in Private Enclave

5 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $990,000

Located at the end of a long private driveway, this elegant family home is immaculately presented and ready to enjoy. Contemporary design with open plan flooded...

HISTORIC BUTTER FACTORY IN THE PICTURESQUE CORNDALE VALLEY

805 Corndale Road, Corndale 2480

House 3 2 2 Expressions of...

Looking for a unique lifestyle opportunity? Now is your chance to secure this one off property which has been in the same family for over 63 years. Elevated...

Demolition starts on one of Casino's oldest buildings

68 Barker Street, Casino, built in the 1890s and formerly known as Holwood House.

The house had been left to deteriorate, now it's being knocked down

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Age no barrier to buying your first home

Older first home buyers are an increasing segment of the housing market.

Older buyers are a growing segment of the first home buyer market

Agents desperate for stock as homebuyers circle region

Coorabell houses had a whopping median sale price of $1.4 million.

Lower price ranges stand out as Coffs property best sellers

7 quirky Airbnb homes on the Northern Rivers

Broken Head Bodhi Treehouse

Stay in a shipping container or treehouse for your next holiday

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!