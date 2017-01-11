New black tie event makes its way to Lismore

Representatives from Our House and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter accept donations of money raised at the final Opera at The Channon event.

A BLACK TIE cultural event aimed at bringing the opera back to Lismore is on its way this July.

The event is being organised by representatives of the Combined Rotary Clubs of Lismore, to fill the gap left when the Opera at The Channon was cancelled.

The Channon opera had been running annually for 18 years, but due to increasing costs and a lack of sponsorship the committee farewelled the event last year.

PLANS AFOOT: Organisers behind the now defunct Opera at the Channon are hoping to organise a new musical event in July of this year. Marc Stapelberg

Opera at The Channon representative, Gae Ferris, said plans were underway for a new event in July.

"We're meeting with another group of musicians about another concert but we're in the planning stages at the moment,” she said.

"It's to appeal to opera lovers and fill the gap the Opera at the Channon has made.”

The Opera at the Channon committee members decided to donate money raised from the final event in 2015 to the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter service and Our House.

Each non-profit received $5000 which will go towards new equipment for the helicopter service and pay for two years worth of welcome packs for Our House guests.

"A lot of volunteer hours go into organising fundraising events such as the Opera at The Channon, but it's all worthwhile when we're able to provide funds for such vital services in our community,” Ms Ferris said.